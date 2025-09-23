Don 3 Cast Update: Vikrant Massey Out, Tamil Star Arjun Das In As Villain? Report

New Delhi: The buzz around Ranveer Singh's upcoming Don 3 is again on a high. Speculation about its cast, shooting and delays have kept fans waiting for the final release announcement by makers. Adding more to the drama, now reports suggest that actor Vikrant Massey will no longer be playing the antagonist in the movie and looks like another actor stepping into his shoes is already in the pipeline. Who is he?

Arjun Das In Don 3?

After Vikrant Massey stepped down from Don 3 due to date issues, Pinkvilla reported that Tamil actor Arjun Das might be seen playing the antagonist in the movie. If things work out, Don 3 will be Arjun Das's Hindi film debut. Social media is abuzz with this hot scoop about Ranveer Singh-starrer, however, nothing has been confirmed by the actor or the makers as yet.

Don 3 Cast Update

Earlier, Kiara Advani was set to play female lead opposite Ranveer in Don 3. However, several reports suggested that she exited Don 3 earlier this year due to her pregnancy and balancing work-life. Later, Kriti Sanon was replaced her in the project and the makers even released a statement confirming it.

The makers statement read: "Farhan Akhtar is also preparing for his next directorial venture, Don 3, which is expected to go on floors in January 2026. The film will feature Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in leading roles."

Don 3 stars Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles with Arjun Das likely to join in as the villain.

Who Is Arjun Das?

Arjun Das predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films. He made his debut in 2012, with Perumaan - written and directed by Rajesh Kannan J. It featured debutants Arjun and Shruti in the lead roles while Sriram Vedam played the negative role.

Before becoming an actor, he worked in Dubai. The actor lost around 40 kgs (88 lb), when he decided to enter the Tamil cinema industry, as per reports.

Since his debut, he was worked in many movies including Random Numbers, Oxygen, Kaithi, Vikram, Butta Bomma, Good Bad Ugly and Bomb among others. He has Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG and Once More in the pipeline for release.