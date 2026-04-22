Don 3 dispute: Ranveer Singh reportedly offers Rs 10 crore back as settlement talks progress with Farhan Akhtar

A reported fallout between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment over Don 3 appears to be moving toward resolution after months of industry speculation. The dispute traces back to Singh’s exit from the highly anticipated action franchise, which was to be directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

According to an earlier report by Pinkvilla, Singh had initially committed to the project and even participated in early pre-production work, including look tests with co-stars.

Ranveer Singh's sudden exit after ‘Dhurandhar’ success

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Tensions reportedly escalated after the release and blockbuster success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar in December 2025, which marked a strong career moment for Singh. Soon after, he is said to have exited Don 3, a decision that surprised the production team.

Also Read | Did Ranveer Singh Exit Don 3 After Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Here’s What We Know

There were also rumours that senior industry figures, including Karan Johar and Aamir Khan, were informally part of mediation efforts, although no official confirmation was made.

At a public appearance in early 2026, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani maintained silence on the controversy while announcing a major business deal involving a stake sale in Excel Entertainment, further fuelling speculation within industry circles.

Settlement Efforts and Current Status

According to a Free Press Journal report, Ranveer Singh has now reportedly offered to return his Rs 10 crore signing amount to Excel Entertainment. In addition, he is said to have proposed compensating for production losses by offering a stake in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Pralay, though details of the percentage remain undisclosed.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan replaces Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'? Actor's FIRST reaction to rumours

About the Don franchise

The Don franchise is a popular Indian action-thriller series that began with the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan film about a powerful underworld don. It was later rebooted by Excel Entertainment in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, followed by Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and Don 2 (2011). The upcoming Don 3 is currently in development and is expected to usher in a new chapter with a fresh lead actor.

FAQs

Q1: What is the issue between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment?

A reported disagreement arose after Ranveer Singh exited Don 3, which was initially in development with Excel Entertainment.

Q2: Did Ranveer Singh work on Don 3 before leaving?

Yes, earlier reports suggest he was involved in early pre-production work, including look tests.

Q3: Why did Ranveer Singh reportedly exit Don 3?

His exit reportedly came after the success of Dhurandhar in 2025, though no official reason has been confirmed.

Q4: Is the dispute between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment resolved?

It is reportedly moving toward resolution, with both sides exploring settlement options.

Q5: What is Don 3 currently about?

Don 3 is the next instalment in the action franchise and is in development with a new lead actor after previous iterations starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.