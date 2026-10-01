Don’t Be Shy features in Prime Video’s Global Top 10 most-watched films and series

New Delhi: The latest coming-of-age romantic comedy film 'Don’t Be Shy' has entered the global charts of Prime Video Top 10 Films and Series, becoming the 7th most-watched non-English film worldwide on Prime Video this week. Within days of its September 25 launch, the young-adult romantic comedy has been drawing audiences into its world of friendship, first love, heartbreak, dreams, and the wonderfully chaotic journey of growing up.
Prime took to its official Instagram handle and dropped a post reading: "Presenting our Top 10 most-watched Prime Original Films & Series for the week of September 21."
Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions, and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, the film brings together four fresh faces—Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati. Its fresh, youthful storytelling has struck a chord with audiences, taking the film’s distinctly Indian flavor in this coming-of-age story to audiences around the world.
At the heart of Don’t Be Shy is Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das (Aarushi Bajaj), a fiercely independent young girl whose seemingly perfect and meticulously planned life begins to unravel when things take an unexpected turn. As she tries to put the pieces back together, Shy finds herself caught between her romantic feelings for the rich and popular Mayank (Piyush Khati) and her estranged childhood friend Dhruv (Ansh Duggal), while the arrival of the mysterious yet sparkling Tara (Bianca Arora) at her college and in her life adds yet another twist to the story. What starts as an attempt to get her life back on track soon turns into a hilarious whirlwind of new connections, complicated feelings, unexpected situations, and complete chaos.
Bringing together romance, friendship, humour, and the little uncertainties that come with finding your place in the world, the film captures a phase of life that is equal parts exciting, confusing, and unforgettable.
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