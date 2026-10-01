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Don’t Be Shy features in Prime Video’s Global Top 10 most-watched films and series

Don’t Be Shy captures a phase of life that is equal parts exciting, confusing, and unforgettable.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Don’t Be Shy features in Prime Video’s Global Top 10 most-watched films and series
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Don’t Be Shy features in Prime Video’s Global Top 10 most-watched films and series
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