Don’t Be Shy features in Prime Video’s Global Top 10 most-watched films and series

At the heart of Don’t Be Shy is Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das (Aarushi Bajaj), a fiercely independent young girl whose seemingly perfect and meticulously planned life begins to unravel when things take an unexpected turn. As she tries to put the pieces back together, Shy finds herself caught between her romantic feelings for the rich and popular Mayank (Piyush Khati) and her estranged childhood friend Dhruv (Ansh Duggal), while the arrival of the mysterious yet sparkling Tara (Bianca Arora) at her college and in her life adds yet another twist to the story. What starts as an attempt to get her life back on track soon turns into a hilarious whirlwind of new connections, complicated feelings, unexpected situations, and complete chaos.