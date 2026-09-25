Don't Be Shy movie X review: Alia Bhatt is the co-producer of the coming-of-age romantic comedy film Don't Be Shy alongside her sister Shaheen Bhatt.
The movie Don't Be Shy follows Shyamili "Shy" Das (Aarushi Bajaj), a 20-year-old who meticulously plans every detail of her life, including marrying her rich boyfriend Mayank Jhunjhunwalla (Piyush Khati), getting an IIM degree, becoming a CEO, and having children by 30. To fit into her college's wealthy crowd, Shy hides her middle-class background and her family's struggling saree shop, pretending to come from a super-rich family from Dubai.
Following its release, users took to social media to react to the film:
One user wrote, "Don't Be Shy is such an endearing, heartwarming watch! Aarushi Bajaj completely shines with her infectious screen presence, vulnerability, and effortless comic timing. Another fantastic production venture backed by Alia Bhatt with wonderful music that hits all the right emotional notes. A thoroughly enjoyable coming of age gem! @aliaa08 #DontBeShy"
Don't Be Shy is such an endearing, heartwarming watch! Aarushi Bajaj completely shines with her infectious screen presence, vulnerability, and effortless comic timing.— Harish Napa (@harish_napa) September 24, 2026
Another fantastic production venture backed by Alia Bhatt with wonderful music that hits all the right…
Another user wrote, "I LOVED DON'T BE SHY ALIA BHATT, PLEASE MAKE MORE FILMS"
I LOVED DON'T BE SHY— souroshi (she/her) (@aashikk_aawaara) September 25, 2026
ALIA BHATT, PLEASE MAKE MORE FILMS
A third user added, "They don't want a fairytale ending. They want an honest, awkward, anxiety-filled, authentic beginning and they’re not SHY in telling it their way. That's the Gen Z coming of age rom-com. This one raised my curiosity. #DontBeShy Well done Producer @aliaa08"
They don't want a fairytale ending. They want an honest, awkward, anxiety-filled, authentic beginning and they’re not SHY in telling it their way. That's the Gen Z coming of age rom-com. This one raised my curiosity. #DontBeShy Well done Producer @aliaa08https://t.co/Wtk7RDm16H— Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) September 18, 2026
Alia Bhatt proves once again that sequins are always a good idea. The actor turned heads at the premiere of Don’t Be Shy, produced by her and sister Shaheen Bhatt, arriving in a dazzling top-and-mini-skirt ensemble that stole the spotlight. The event was also attended by their family – Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Let’s decode Alia's statement outfit and take fashion notes.
Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Alia wore a standout two-piece look straight from designer Ashish's Fall 2026 collection. The set features a classic crew-neck, short-sleeved top paired with a coordinating straight-cut mini skirt.
Completely covered in a shimmering base of silver sequins, the outfit is brought to life by bold, pop-art-inspired floral motifs in vibrant shades of poppy red, deep blue, bright yellow, and pastel pink. Adding an extra element of texture and movement, both the top's hem and the skirt's edges are finished with oversized, reflective disk spangles.
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