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Doosra movie review: Is Plabita Borthakur’s cricket drama worth watching?

Doosra movie review: Starring Plabita Borthakur in a pivotal role, directed by Abhinay Deo, the Hindi sports drama has been released in theatres today.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Doosra movie review: Is Plabita Borthakur’s cricket drama worth watching?
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Doosra movie review: Is Plabita Borthakur’s cricket drama worth watching?
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