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‘Doosra’ trailer out: Abhinay Deo blends Sourav Ganguly’s iconic lord’s moment with girl’s fight for freedom

Actor Anil Kapoor and cricketer Rohit Sharma praised the trailer of filmmaker Abhinay Deo’s upcoming film Doosra, which connects Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirt-waving celebration at the 2002 NatWest Final with a young girl's fight against societal norms, set to release in theatres on October 23.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
‘Doosra’ trailer out: Abhinay Deo blends Sourav Ganguly’s iconic lord’s moment with girl’s fight for freedom
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‘Doosra’ trailer out: Abhinay Deo blends Sourav Ganguly’s iconic lord’s moment with girl’s fight for freedom
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