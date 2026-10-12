/‘Doosra’ trailer out: Abhinay Deo blends Sourav Ganguly’s iconic lord’s moment with girl’s fight for freedom

Doosra trailer out: Actor Anil Kapoor and Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma have praised the trailer of filmmaker Abhinay Deo’s upcoming film ‘Doosra’, which is set to release in theatres on October 23.
The film draws from India’s famous 2002 NatWest Final win against England and connects the historic cricket moment with the story of a young girl fighting against social rules.
The film takes inspiration from former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s famous celebration at Lord’s after India’s victory in the NatWest Series final. Ganguly had waved his shirt from the Lord’s balcony, a moment that remains one of the most talked-about incidents in Indian cricket.
In ‘Doosra’, the moment becomes a source of courage for Tara, a young girl growing up in a conservative household. As she struggles to find her place in the world, watching Ganguly’s celebration on television inspires her to stand up for herself.
Here's the trailer
Anil Kapoor, who recalled the excitement around India’s win, said he liked the way the film brings together real events and fiction. Praising the trailer, Kapoor, as per a release, said, “I loved the trailer and how Abhinay has managed to blend two different worlds - reality and fiction seamlessly. I still remember the euphoria of the iconic win at the NatWest Series; that was truly unprecedented. It gave an entire generation the belief that India could win anywhere, against anyone. I’m really looking forward to watching the film.”
Rohit Sharma also recalled watching the historic match as a teenager. The former India captain said the team’s confidence and comeback made the victory special, adding that the film captures the importance of the moment beyond cricket.
“I was 15 when India won the 2002 NatWest Final…what a moment! Not only the comeback but the team’s confidence! The film ‘Doosra’ beautifully captures why the moment was more than just winning a match. Just saw the trailer and looking forward to watching the film!!” he said.
Director Abhinay Deo said the film connects the idea of freedom with the lives of ordinary people. He explained that Ganguly’s celebration and Tara’s personal struggle form the central idea of the story.
“Doosra is ultimately an uplifting story about a country finding its voice and a young girl finding hers. At its core, it is India’s new freedom story, not the political freedom of 1947, but rather an emotional freedom. That day, Sourav didn’t just take off a cricket tshirt; he shed the yoke of colonialism that India had shouldered for so many years after Independence. That day, a young girl in a small town in India proved that deep within each of us, lies a desire to live a free and fulfilling life,” he said.
Producer Masha Sajdeh said the team was looking forward to bringing the film to theatres and hoped its story would connect with audiences. “We are thrilled to finally bring Doosra to the big screen. It is a story about all of us, and each of us. We hope audiences will be entertained, moved and inspired to question long-held conventions,” she said.
Produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah as co-producer, ‘Doosra’ features Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani. Agnello Oswin Dias has written the story and screenplay, while Ram Sampat has composed the original score. The film will arrive in theatres on October 23.
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