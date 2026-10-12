/‘Doosra’ trailer out: Abhinay Deo blends Sourav Ganguly’s iconic lord’s moment with girl’s fight for freedom

Anil Kapoor, who recalled the excitement around India’s win, said he liked the way the film brings together real events and fiction. Praising the trailer, Kapoor, as per a release, said, “I loved the trailer and how Abhinay has managed to blend two different worlds - reality and fiction seamlessly. I still remember the euphoria of the iconic win at the NatWest Series; that was truly unprecedented. It gave an entire generation the belief that India could win anywhere, against anyone. I’m really looking forward to watching the film.”