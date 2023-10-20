New Delhi: 'Dream Girl 2', the sequel to the 2019 hit film 'Dream Girl', is released on the OTT platform Netflix on October 20, 2023. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, along with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles.

'Dream Girl 2' is one of the most anticipated OTT releases of the month. Fans of the first film are eagerly waiting to watch Khurrana reprise his iconic role as Karam. The film is also expected to attract a new audience with its fresh cast and storyline.

The comedy-drama is directed by Raaj Shaandilya, who also directed the first film. The film is about a cross-dressing man named Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana), who impersonates a woman to become a radio jockey. The film was released in theatres on August 25, 2023, and received mixed reviews from critics. It turned out to be a commercial success as it collected over Rs 140 crore at the Box Office.



WHERE TO WATCH DREAM GIRL 2 ON OTT?





'Dream Girl 2' will be available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

WHEN TO WATCH DREAM GIRL 2 ON NETFLIX?



From October 20, 2023, Dream Girl 2 is available on Netflix



IS DREAM GIRL 2 AVAILABLE ON ANY OTHER OTT PLATFORM?

As of now, 'Dream Girl 2' is only available on Netflix. It is not available on any other OTT platform.