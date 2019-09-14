close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dream girl

'Dream Girl' becomes Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest opener till date—Check out collections

'Dream Girl' stars Nushrat Bharucha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and had been high on the buzzword ever since its entertaining trailer came out.

&#039;Dream Girl&#039; becomes Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s biggest opener till date—Check out collections

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to impress us with his choice of films. He was last seen in the intense and hard-hitting film 'Article 15' based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. Ayushmann played an IAS officer in the film and left a mark with his potent performance. His latest release, 'Dream Girl' hit the silver screens yesterday and opened up to a fantastic response.

The film stars Nushrat Bharucha opposite Ayushmann and had been high on the buzzword ever since its entertaining trailer came out. It also stars Anu Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, ''#DreamGirl takes a heroic start... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s biggest opener to date... Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films [2019] like #Uri [₹ 8.20 cr], #LukaChuppi [₹ 8.01 cr] and #Chhichhore [₹ 7.32 cr]... Fri ₹ 10.05 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana... *Day 1* biz...

2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 10.05 cr

2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 7.35 cr [Thu; #Dussehra]

2019: #Article15 ₹ 5.02 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 2.71 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 2.70 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 2.42 cr #India biz.”

'Dream Girl' has been helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is backed by Ekta Kapoor.

Tags:
dream girlAyushmann KhurranaNushrat Bharucha
Next
Story

Not playing an Indian in 'Death On The Nile': Ali Fazal

Must Watch

PT29M32S

Watch Debate: When will people in India learn about traffic culture?