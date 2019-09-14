'Dream Girl' becomes Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest opener till date—Check out collections

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to impress us with his choice of films. He was last seen in the intense and hard-hitting film 'Article 15' based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. Ayushmann played an IAS officer in the film and left a mark with his potent performance. His latest release, 'Dream Girl' hit the silver screens yesterday and opened up to a fantastic response.

The film stars Nushrat Bharucha opposite Ayushmann and had been high on the buzzword ever since its entertaining trailer came out. It also stars Anu Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, ''#DreamGirl takes a heroic start... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s biggest opener to date... Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films [2019] like #Uri [₹ 8.20 cr], #LukaChuppi [₹ 8.01 cr] and #Chhichhore [₹ 7.32 cr]... Fri ₹ 10.05 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana... *Day 1* biz...

2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 10.05 cr

2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 7.35 cr [Thu; #Dussehra]

2019: #Article15 ₹ 5.02 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 2.71 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 2.70 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 2.42 cr #India biz.”

'Dream Girl' has been helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is backed by Ekta Kapoor.