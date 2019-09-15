close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dream girl

Dream Girl collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer witnesses massive growth at box office

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' received a thumbs up from the audience. It released on September 13, 2019.

Dream Girl collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer witnesses massive growth at box office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilya's latest outing 'Dream Girl' is making the right kind of noise at the box office. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Anu Kapoor among others, the film received a thumbs up from audience as well as critics.

The hilarious entertainer released on September 13 and has minted over Rs 26 crores so far.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: ₹ 26.47 cr. #India biz.”

'Dream Girl' is produced by Ekta Kapoor and marks Nushrat and Ayushmann's first film together. It had been high on the buzzword ever since its first look came out.

The film became Ayushmann's biggest opener till date by minting over Rs 10 crores on Friday.

Tags:
dream girlAyushmann KhurranaNushrat Bharucha
Next
Story

Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor starrer eyeing Rs 100 crore mark

Must Watch

PT1M36S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour