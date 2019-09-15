Dream Girl collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer witnesses massive growth at box office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilya's latest outing 'Dream Girl' is making the right kind of noise at the box office. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Anu Kapoor among others, the film received a thumbs up from audience as well as critics.

The hilarious entertainer released on September 13 and has minted over Rs 26 crores so far.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on Twitter.

#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: ₹ 26.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

'Dream Girl' is produced by Ekta Kapoor and marks Nushrat and Ayushmann's first film together. It had been high on the buzzword ever since its first look came out.

The film became Ayushmann's biggest opener till date by minting over Rs 10 crores on Friday.