topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DRISHYAM 2

Drishyam 2 Hindi Box Office collections: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's power act wins hearts, film crosses Rs 100 crore mark in 7 days!

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collections: The film also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:54 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Drishyam 2 Hindi Box Office collections: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's power act wins hearts, film crosses Rs 100 crore mark in 7 days!

Mumbai: Drishyam 2 headlined by Ajay Devgn, has minted more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Friday. In a press note, production banner Panorama Studios shared the latest box office figures of the film, which opened to positive reviews upon its release on November 18.

"The film has shattered many records since its release. The second highest grosser and opener of the year has entered the Rs 100 crore club in its first week," the statement read.

The movie is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller "Drishyam", which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February 2021.

"Drishyam 2" also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

 

Live Tv

Drishyam 2drishyam 2 collectionsDrishyam 2 Hindi Box Office CollectionsAjay DevgnTabuDrishyam 2 Hindi collections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America