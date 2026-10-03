/Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-starrer makes historic debut with Rs 66.75 crore

Drishyam 3 box office day 1: The highly anticipated Hindi thriller Drishyam 3, officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, made a historic entry into theatres on October 2, 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rajat Kapoor, bringing the iconic cat-and-mouse franchise to its final chapter.
The film recorded an extraordinary opening at the domestic box office on its first day, capitalising heavily on the national holiday release. Across 15,759 shows nationwide, Drishyam: The Conclusion registered an impressive net collection of Rs 66.75 crore with an overall theatre occupancy rate of 60.1 per cent, reflecting massive audience demand across all circuits.
Picking up directly from where the second installment left off, the narrative follows Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) and her husband Mahesh Deshmukh (Rajat Kapoor) in their ongoing effort to seek closure over their son Sam's disappearance. In their relentless pursuit of justice, the Deshmukh family enlists a formidable new investigator, SP Rajveer Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat) of the Crime Branch. Armed with a fresh clue and intense psychological swagger, Tomar enters the fray determined to break through Vijay Salgaonkar’s (Ajay Devgn) seemingly impenetrable web of alibis.
The arrival of Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the definitive end to an eleven-year cinematic journey for the Hindi series. The franchise began in 2015 with Nishikant Kamat's Drishyam, an official remake of the Malayalam hit that introduced Vijay Salgaonkar's desperate struggle to protect his family. This was followed by Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 2 in 2022, which brought back the core conflict seven years later. Unlike the previous two installments that followed the original Malayalam narrative arc, the 2026 finale features an original screenplay and ending that diverges completely from the Malayalam version.
Helmed by director Abhishek Pathak, the Hindi thriller officially debuted on October 2, 2026, a date widely popularised among fans as "Drishyam Day." The ensemble cast is led by Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, Ishita Dutta as Anju, and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, alongside key supporting performances from Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Saurabh Shukla.
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