Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-starrer makes historic debut with Rs 66.75 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-starrer makes historic debut with Rs 66.75 crore

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion box office collection day 1: Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened to a monumental Rs 66.75 crore net on its first day in theatres on October 2, 2026, establishing a massive start for the final entry in the Ajay Devgn-led franchise.

Published: Oct 03, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-starrer makes historic debut with Rs 66.75 crore
Image Credit: IMDb

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-starrer makes historic debut with Rs 66.75 crore
2
3
4
5