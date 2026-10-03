/Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-starrer makes historic debut with Rs 66.75 crore

The arrival of Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the definitive end to an eleven-year cinematic journey for the Hindi series. The franchise began in 2015 with Nishikant Kamat's Drishyam, an official remake of the Malayalam hit that introduced Vijay Salgaonkar's desperate struggle to protect his family. This was followed by Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 2 in 2022, which brought back the core conflict seven years later. Unlike the previous two installments that followed the original Malayalam narrative arc, the 2026 finale features an original screenplay and ending that diverges completely from the Malayalam version.