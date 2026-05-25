Drishyam 3 box office day 4: Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller crosses Rs 140 cr worldwide

New Delhi: Pan India superstar Mohanlal's latest Malayalam outing Drishyam 3 has wowed his audiences and how! The film opened on an extended 4-day weekend globally with around 140 crore gross. The Malayalam outing is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1: Mohanlal's crime thriller becomes biggest Malayalam opener of 2026, earns close to Rs 50 cr worlwide

Drishyam 3 box office day 4

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According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 141.34Cr (India Gross: Rs 63.34Cr, Overseas: Rs 78.00Cr) in gross collections and Rs 54.55Cr in net collections across 20,847 shows. The worldwide performance indicates varying market performance across different regions.

On day 4, Drishyam 3 Malayalam witnessed a 51.8 percent occupancy.

About Drishyam 3 cast

The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil,Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two instalments. The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Reportedly, Jeethu Joseph stated that the idea for a third part came to him after completing Drishyam 2, beginning with the climax that first took shape in his mind. During the film's release, when Mohanlal asked whether there was a possibility of another sequel, he shared with him the envisioned climax of the potential continuation, which Mohanlal liked and encouraged Jeethu to develop further.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlal crime thriller crosses Rs 117 Crore worldwide mark

Speaking at the trailer launch event, the actor revealed that the future of the franchise could extend beyond the third film. "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also," he said.

"This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five," he added.