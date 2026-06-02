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DRISHYAM 3

'Drishyam 3' Hindi starring Ajay Devgn shoot wrapped, director Abhishek Pathak teases pic

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, 'Drishyam 3' continues one of India's most successful suspense-thriller franchises.

|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Drishyam 3' Hindi starring Ajay Devgn shoot wrapped, director Abhishek Pathak teases picPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: The filming of 'Drishyam 3' has officially been completed, with the highly anticipated thriller now moving into post-production ahead of its theatrical release on October 2, 2026. Director Abhishek Pathak announced the wrap-up on social media, marking the end of what he described as a long and intensive production journey.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and son Yug seek blessings at Baglamukhi Temple in Himachal Pradesh

The filmmaker shared a heartfelt note thanking the cast, crew and everyone involved in bringing the next chapter of the franchise to life.

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"And that's a wrap on the shoot of #Drishyam3," Pathak wrote. Reflecting on the filmmaking process, he added, "For the past many months, this film has been our world. We've spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life."

Pathak expressed gratitude to the team for their dedication throughout the production schedule. "To everyone I've tagged here, and the many other incredible people behind the scenes, thank you. Thank you for your trust, your hard work, your patience, and for believing in this film every step of the way. There were good days, difficult days, and crazy days, but you showed up every single time and gave it everything you had," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 box office collection milestone: Mohanlal's psychological thriller crosses Rs 100 cr in India, earns Rs 224.7 cr worldwide

The director further highlighted the collective effort behind the project, saying, "This film carries a piece of all of you. Your effort, your passion, and your heart can be found in every frame."
"I'm incredibly grateful to have shared this journey with such amazing people. Thank you for helping me tell this story," he added.

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, 'Drishyam 3' continues one of India's most successful suspense-thriller franchises. Known for its gripping storytelling and psychological depth, the Drishyam series has earned a strong following among audiences over the years.

Produced by Panorama Studios and Viacom18, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. 

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