‘Drishyam 3’ Release Date Out: Ajay Devgn, Tabu And Shriya Saran Reunite For October 2026

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in 'Drishyam 3'. The film is all set for theatrical release on October 2, 2026, the makers announced on Monday.
Shooting for the much-awaited third instalment of the popular franchise is currently in full swing.
Portrayed brilliantly by Ajay Devgn, Vijay Salgaonkar is a simple, middle-class man who stands firm against every adversity, not with violence, but with sheer willpower, intelligence, and an unshakeable love for his family.
Vijay Salgaonkar emerged as an iconic on-screen father, standing up against every adversity through sharp thinking and emotional strength.
According to the makers, the film is being shot across multiple cities and locations. The story will advance within the established 'Drishyam' timeline, introducing new and unexpected twists in the lives of the Salgaonkar family.
The original ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, will reprise their roles, along with other celebrated actors. The makers have hinted at edge-of-the-seat drama as the narrative unfolds further.
Presented by Star Studio18, 'Drishyam 3' is a Panorama Studios production. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.
'Drishyam 3' releases in cinemas worldwide on October 2, 2026
