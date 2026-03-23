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DRISHYAM 3

Drishyam 3 release postponed: Mohanlal-starrer to now hit theatres on THIS date

Mohanlal’s much-awaited Drishyam 3 has been postponed and will now release on May 21, coinciding with the actor’s birthday.

|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Drishyam 3 release postponed: Mohanlal-starrer to now hit theatres on THIS date(Image: IMDb)

Mumbai: Fans of Malayalam cinema will now have to wait a little longer to witness their beloved superstar Mohanlal on the big screen in his next "Drishyam 3".

On Monday, the makers announced the new release date of the highly discussed drama. The third instalment in the popular 'Drishyam' franchise will now reach the cinema halls on May 21, on Mohanlal's birthday.

"Drishyam 3" was initially slated to release on April 2 this year, but has now been postponed.

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Sharing the new release date with the netizens, Mohanlal wrote on his official social media handle, "The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release (sic)."

The reports were doing the rounds for some time that the release of director Jeethu Joseph's next might be pushed.

Also Read | ‘Drishyam 3’ Producer Sends Legal Notice To Akshaye Khanna Over Alleged Exit From Film

Previously, the sources claimed that the makers are thinking about pushing the release in the wake of the ongoing tension in the gulf.

Mohanlal concluded the shoot for "Drishyam 3" in December last year. A video of the superstar cutting a cake with the entire unit went viral on social media.

Mohanlal started working on this drama on the same day he received Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the project will see Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty, along with Meena as Rani George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George, Esther Anil as Anumol "Anu" George, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, Siddique as Prabhakar, Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin IPS, and K. B. Ganesh Kumar as CI Philip Mathew.

Refreshing your memory, the primary instalment in the franchise, "Drishyam" released back in 2013, and ended up setting a new benchmark for the Malayalam cinema. This was followed by a sequel, which came out in 2021.

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