New Delhi: The audience is loving the latest Ajay Devgn release, 'Drishyam: The Conclusion ', which opened in theatres recently. The crime thriller film was co-written, produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak. It is a sequel to Drishyam 2, which was released in 2022. Let's take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown.
According to the trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has achieved worldwide collections of ₹303.00Cr (India Gross: ₹237.00Cr, Overseas: ₹66.00Cr) in gross collections and ₹197.50Cr in net collections across 66,224 shows. The film has crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office within just 4 days of its release.
Ajay Devgn-starrer is now looking forward to hit the Rs 200 crore mark despite a 65.6% drop in its daily box office earnings.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. It is currently the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.
The Hindi franchise of Drishyam started in 2015 with Drishyam, directed by Nishikant Kamat. The film emerged as a major success, leading to Drishyam 2 in 2022, which was helmed by Abhishek Pathak.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has become Ajay Devgn's biggest opener, racing ahead of Singham Again, which opened at around Rs 43.5 crore in 2024. It is also the second-highest opening day for a Hindi film in 2026, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
In an interview with Variety, Devgn opened up on playing the character across all three films. He said, "Salgaonkar has 'become more calmer, I would say. He’s more prepared,", adding that the story picks up directly where “Drishyam 2” left off rather than showing a further gap in the character’s development.
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