/Drishyam 3 X review: Viewers left stunned by the final 30 minutes of Ajay Devgn’s crime drama

Drishyam 3 X review: The long-awaited thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion made its grand theatrical debut on October 2, 2026. Serving as the third and final instalment of the blockbuster Hindi franchise, the film sees Ajay Devgn step back into his iconic role as Vijay Salgaonkar. The ensemble cast features Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, and Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajeev Singh Tomar, alongside Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav.
Years after the events of the second instalment, Vijay Salgaonkar finds himself bearing immense psychological stress as he seeks a good marriage proposal for his traumatised elder daughter, Anju. However, peace remains short-lived as the grieving parents, Prabhakar and Geetha, join forces with IG Thomas Bastin and suspended constable Sahadevan to reopen the investigation. In a high-stakes bid to finally trap Vijay, they manipulate a vulnerable businessman to compromise Anju and orchestrate a staged incident designed to frame her for an entirely new crime.
Moviegoers took to social media shortly after early shows to share their initial reactions, praising the film's relentless pacing and standout acts. One viewer wrote, "#Drishyam3 first half is way better than #Drishyam2! Incredible tension, gripping screenplay, and Ajay Devgn is phenomenal. Mark my words, this film is on track to cross ₹600 CR+ at the box office! #DrishyamTheConclusion."
#Drishyam3 first half is way better than #Drishyam2! Incredible tension, gripping screenplay, and Ajay Devgn is phenomenal.— Rashid Siddiquee (@FFNEWS6) October 1, 2026
Mark my words, this film is on track to cross ₹600 CR+ at the box office! #DrishyamTheConclusion
Highlighting the interval block and key technical elements, another fan posted, "#DrishyamTheConclusion Interval Review: It’s an INTENSE RIDE till now, Blown Away. Case has been Reopened again with a different angle, different Blame. Ajay Devgan is too good as Vijay salgaonkar is into the HISTORY BOOKS now. Jaideep Ahlawat is USP of Drishyam 3. Story is gripping, Intense, Screenplay is Crisp... Special Mention: BGM is very very intense and good, It elevates the sequences to 10X."
#DrishyamTheConclusion Interval Review— KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) October 2, 2026
It’s an INTENSE RIDE till now, Blown Away.
Case has been Reopened again with a different angle, different Blame. Ajay Devgan is too good as Vijay salgaonkar is into the HISTORY BOOKS now.
Jaideep Ahlawat is USP of Drishyam 3. Story is… https://t.co/t0CfWMnFhb
Another netizen wrote, "The CLIMAX TWIST of Drishyam 3 is BETTER than Drishyam 1 and 2. The Setup and Tense Moments are better than both the movies combined. Watch it to Believe it"
The CLIMAX TWIST of Drishyam 3 is BETTER than Drishyam 1 and 2. The Setup and Tense Moments are better than both the movies combined.— KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) October 1, 2026
Watch it to Believe it #DrishyamTheConclusion pic.twitter.com/rgchGMbkoy
The film's final act quickly became a major talking point across social platforms, with many calling it the best resolution in the franchise. A netizen shared, "Just heard the news about #DrishyamTheConclusion climax. The final 30 min is so insane that either it will take the movie to 2 stars or it will take the film directly to 4.5 to 5 stars. Some people who watched the film was in awe and unable to understand what they watched when the movie ended. #Drishyam3"
Just heard the news about #DrishyamTheConclusion climax.— Rashid Siddiquee (@FFNEWS6) October 1, 2026
The final 30 min is so insane that either it will take the movie to 2 stars or it will take the film directly to 4.5 to 5 stars.
Some people who watched the film was in awe and unable to understand what they watched…
Another audience member declared, "DRISHYAM 3 delivers! Tense, gripping and packed with twists. Ajay Devgn is solid as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Jaideep Ahlawat is a major highlight. A satisfying conclusion to the Drishyam story. 4/5"
DRISHYAM 3 delivers!— CinePulse (@CinePulseNow) October 2, 2026
Tense, gripping and packed with twists. Ajay Devgn is solid as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Jaideep Ahlawat is a major highlight.
A satisfying conclusion to the Drishyam story.
4/5#Drishyam3
The highly anticipated thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion hit theatres on October 2, 2026, marking the third and final chapter of the hit Hindi franchise headlined by Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar.
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