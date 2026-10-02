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Drishyam 3 X review: Viewers left stunned by the final 30 minutes of Ajay Devgn’s crime drama

Drishyam 3 movie X review: The highly anticipated thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion hit theatres on October 2, 2026, marking the third and final chapter of the hit Hindi franchise headlined by Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Drishyam 3 X review: Viewers left stunned by the final 30 minutes of Ajay Devgn’s crime drama
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Drishyam 3 X review: Viewers left stunned by the final 30 minutes of Ajay Devgn’s crime drama
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