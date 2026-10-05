/Drishyam: The Conclusion worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer crosses Rs 272 cr

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's latest outing, Drishyam: The Conclusion, opened in theatres recently and received a warm reception from fans. The crime thriller film was co-written, produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak. It is a sequel to Drishyam 2, which was released in 2022. Let's take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown.
According to the trade tracking site, Sacnilk, as of day 4, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is currently running across 4,298 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.56 Cr Live today. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 213.64 Cr and total India net to Rs 178.06 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.
Combined with its domestic earnings, Drishyam 3 has now grossed Rs 272.80 crore worldwide, reportedly.
Drishyam 3 The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. It is currently the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.
The Hindi franchise of Drishyam started in 2015 with Drishyam, directed by Nishikant Kamat. The film emerged as a major success, leading to Drishyam 2 in 2022, which was helmed by Abhishek Pathak.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has become Ajay Devgn's biggest opener, racing ahead of Singham Again, which opened at around Rs 43.5 crore in 2024. It is also the second-highest opening day for a Hindi film in 2026, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
In an interview with Variety, Devgn opened up on playing the character across all three films. He said, "Salgaonkar has 'become more calmer, I would say. He’s more prepared,", adding that the story picks up directly where “Drishyam 2” left off rather than showing a further gap in the character’s development.
He added that Hindi version of Drishyam: The Conclusion takes a different approach entirely from Malayalam version. “This is a completely different script altogether,” he says. “There is no comparison. There is nothing. And in our film, we’re not leaving any loophole or anything. We are finishing it. This is the conclusion.”
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