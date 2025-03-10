'Dupahiya' Unveils High-Energy Dance Track ‘Photua’ - WATCH

New Delhi: After winning over audiences with its vibrant storytelling and unforgettable characters, Dupahiya continues to captivate viewers with its latest release: Photua, a high-energy dance number that promises to get everyone on their feet. The Prime Video Original series, which has already received widespread critical acclaim for its refreshing narrative and stellar performances, now adds another layer of excitement with this infectious track.

Composed by Akshay & IP, Photua features pulsating beats and catchy lyrics penned by IP Singh and Shloke Lal, with vocals delivered by IP Singh and Divyam Sodhi. The real showstopper, however, is the dynamic performance by Dupahiya’s Bhugol (Sparsh Shrivastava) and Amavas (Bhuvan Arora), who bring an electric energy to the song. Dressed in dazzling outfits, the duo sets the stage on fire with their incredible dance moves. Choreographed by the legendary Ganesh Acharya, Photua isn’t just a song—it’s a visual spectacle packed with vibrant energy and thumping beats.

Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel, Dupahiya is directed by Sonam Nair and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. The series features an ensemble cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

Dupahiya is now streaming on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.