/Dussehra watchlist 2026: From 'The Diplomat' to 'Masterplan', Top movies and series to stream on OTT

Dussehra 2026: As the auspicious festival of Dussehra brings vibrant celebrations, cultural gatherings, and a well-deserved festive long weekend, streaming giants are gearing up to elevate the holiday spirit. Leading digital platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5, have curated an extensive catalogue of new movie premieres, regional cinema, and engaging reality shows, ensuring audiences have plenty of binge-worthy options to enjoy with family and friends.
Platform: Netflix | Genre: Political Thriller / Drama
Storyline: The critically acclaimed series returns as international diplomat Kate Wyler navigates an increasingly treacherous web of global diplomacy, high-stakes political intrigue, and personal strain while attempting to defuse escalating geopolitical crises across foreign borders.
Platform: Regional OTT | Genre: Reality Competition
Storyline: Adapting the hit global psychological reality format, this Telugu edition gathers a group of celebrity contestants in a grand estate to complete tactical missions, while secretly appointed "traitors" attempt to eliminate the "faithful" players without getting caught.
Intriguing Regional Dramas and Gripping Thrillers
Platform: Netflix | Genre: Tamil Drama
Storyline: Set against a vivid cultural backdrop, this poignant Tamil feature dives deep into the complexities of human relationships, personal sacrifice, and moral compromises when individuals are forced to weigh the true cost of their ambition against societal obligations.
Platform: ZEE5 | Genre: Malayalam Mystery / Thriller
Storyline: Centred around a perplexing disappearance in a quiet town, this Malayalam suspense thriller follows a determined investigator uncovering layers of hidden secrets, deceptive motives, and long-buried truths that bind a close-knit community.
Platform: Prime Video | Genre: Action / Drama
Storyline: Packed with high-octane sequences, this pulse-pounding action drama follows a sharp strategist who devises an intricate plan to expose a corrupt criminal syndicate, sparking an intense game of cat-and-mouse with ruthless adversaries.
Platform: Prime Video | Genre: Tamil Drama
Storyline: Rooted in strong social themes, this Tamil narrative explores the journey of an idealistic protagonist who stands up against systemic injustices and local oppression to champion the rights and dignity of his marginalised community.
Platform: Prime Video | Genre: Multi-Genre
Storyline: Set against the backdrop of early Mumbai, the narrative revolves around four middle-class companions, Jay, Tony, Saahil, and Sameer, whose lives take a dangerous turn after executing a high-stakes heist. Caught in a deadly crossfire between cold-blooded underworld kingpins and relentless law enforcement, the quartet must navigate betrayal, survival, and the ultimate test of their brotherhood.
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