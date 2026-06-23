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  • /'Eetha' first look out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into Tamasha icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar

'Eetha' first look out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into Tamasha icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar

Shraddha Kapoor's dramatic transformation into legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar takes centre stage as the first-look posters of Eetha spark excitement ahead of the film's August 2026 release.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
'Eetha' first look out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into Tamasha icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar
Image Credit: (Image: @shraddha kapoor/Instagram)

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