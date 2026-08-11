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  • /Eetha release date out: Shraddha Kapoor & Randeep Hooda-starrer to hit big screens soon - details

Eetha release date out: Shraddha Kapoor & Randeep Hooda-starrer to hit big screens soon - details

Maddocks Films has officially announced the theatrical release window for Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda's upcoming biographical drama Eetha.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 08:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 08:51 PM IST
Eetha release date out: Shraddha Kapoor & Randeep Hooda-starrer to hit big screens soon - details
Image Credit: IMDb

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