/Eetha teaser leaks online: Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhant Kapoor shares heartfelt reaction

Actor Siddhant Kapoor has shared an emotional message for his sister, Shraddha Kapoor, after the teaser of her upcoming film Eetha was unveiled, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the project.
Reacting to the teaser, which was attached to the theatrical release of Cocktail 2 on Friday, Siddhant expressed his admiration for Shraddha's performance.
"My jaan sister, I have tears of gratitude," he wrote on social media, celebrating what appears to be one of the actor's most ambitious roles to date.
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His emotional post came shortly after audiences got their first glimpse of Shraddha in a dramatically different avatar, generating significant interest among fans and moviegoers.
The teaser has quickly become a major topic of discussion online, with viewers praising Shraddha's striking transformation.
In the brief preview, the actor is seen dressed in a traditional saree and portraying a woman in the final stages of pregnancy. One particularly intense sequence shows her screaming in labour, hinting at the emotional and physical challenges her character endures throughout the film.
The powerful visuals have left fans eager to learn more about the story and Shraddha's role.
Although the teaser was exclusively attached to screenings of Cocktail 2, released on June 19, footage soon surfaced online after audience members recorded clips inside cinemas and shared them on social media.
The leaked visuals quickly went viral, attracting widespread attention and sparking discussions across platforms.
Following the teaser's circulation online, fans flooded X with positive reactions.
One user wrote, "Just watched the teaser of #Eetha and wow Shraddha Kapoor looks absolutely gorgeous! The visuals are stunning, the story has so much promise, and the world feels rich and captivating. This feels like it could be a career-defining performance for her."
Another fan highlighted the film's grand scale, writing, "The scale of #Eetha with #ShraddhaKapoor is extremely impressive! It's attached to Cocktail 2 in theatres! #AjayAtul seem to have delivered something really special here!"
Eetha marks another collaboration between producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar following the blockbuster success of Chhaava.
The film also features Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles alongside Shraddha Kapoor.
The biographical drama is inspired by the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated folk artists. Widely credited with popularising traditional performance art forms such as Lavani and Tamasha, Vithabai remains a towering cultural figure.
Eetha is slated to release in theatres on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend.
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