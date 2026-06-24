/Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into iconic Lavani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar

The teaser of Eetha is finally out, and it has already created a lot of excitement among fans. Actor Shraddha Kapoor shared the teaser on Instagram, giving audiences a powerful first look at her new role in this biographical drama.
Shraddha Kapoor’s powerful transformation as Eetha is clearly highlighted in the teaser. Her intense look and strong screen presence hint at a performance that is very different from her previous roles, and fans are already praising her new avatar. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor captioned it, “Paan mein paan chakhna ho toh meetha! Aur toofan ko nachte dekhna ho toh... #EETHA”.
Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, with the story written by Kshitij Patwardhan. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi in important roles, adding more depth to the storyline.
Soon after the teaser was released, fans took to social media to share their excitement. Many appreciated the intense theme and Shraddha Kapoor’s bold transformation. The teaser has already created strong buzz around the film.
This is a biographical drama. Eetha is inspired by the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated folk artists, and a woman who played a defining role in bringing traditional art forms like Lavani and Tamasha to wider audiences. The story carries real weight. That's partly why the teaser hits the way it does.
This film also marks another collaboration between Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar after the success of Chhaava.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026, during the festive weekend of Raksha Bandhan, making it a highly anticipated release.
With a strong story, talented cast, and powerful teaser, Eetha has already caught the attention of audiences. Shraddha Kapoor’s transformation and the inspiring real-life story promise an emotional and impactful cinematic experience.
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