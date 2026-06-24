/Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into iconic Lavani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar

Shraddha Kapoor’s powerful transformation as Eetha is clearly highlighted in the teaser. Her intense look and strong screen presence hint at a performance that is very different from her previous roles, and fans are already praising her new avatar. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor captioned it, “Paan mein paan chakhna ho toh meetha! Aur toofan ko nachte dekhna ho toh... #EETHA”.