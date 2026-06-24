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  • /Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into iconic Lavani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar

Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into iconic Lavani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar

The teaser of Eetha, shared by Shraddha Kapoor, has created strong buzz with her powerful transformation. The biographical film, based on Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, is set to release on August 28, 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into iconic Lavani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar
Image Credit: Instagram (@shraddhakapoor)

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Zee Media Bureau

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