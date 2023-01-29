topStoriesenglish2566883
'Either Sex Sells or Shah Rukh Khan': Neha Dhupia Recalls her Statement after Pathaan's Massive Success

SRK, Pathaan are trending on Twitter almost everyday and recently, actress Neha Dhupia revisited an old statement of her from the time and it has taken over the social media now. 

Jan 29, 2023
New Delhi: SRK's 'Pathaan' is ruling the Box office not just in India but also globally. Fans are in love with the comeback of Bollywood's Badshaah and cannot wait to experience more of his magic in the upcoming releases of the actor.

SRK, Pathaan are trending on Twitter almost every day and recently, actress Neha Dhupia revisited an old statement of her from the time and it has taken over the social media now. Earlier, during the release of her film 'Julie,' she had said 'either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan.'

On Saturday, Neha was responding to one of the Twitterati's observations to 'Pathaan' box office collection. The user had quoted Neha and had written, "Almost 2 decade back @NehaDhupia had given a statement ‘only sex or #ShahRukhKhan sells ‘ and that stays true even today!" 

To this, Neha Dhupia reacted, "20 years on, my statement rings true. This is not an 'actor’s career' but a 'King’s reign'! #KingKhan @iamsrk !"

Neha Dhupia, back in 2004 gave a statement when her Priyanshu Chatterjee and Sanjay Kapoor starrer film 'Julie' was released. She essayed the role of a sex worker and the film consisted of several love-making scenes. 

She had told Times Of India in an interview, 'Julie has love-making scenes and shots exposing my bare back… I’m not affected by the sex symbol tag. It doesn’t bother me if people say I have overshadowed Mallika Sherawat and Bipasha Basu by exposing in Julie. In today’s time, either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan. So I would rather be a sex prop in my next five films.'

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered a smash hit with his recent release 'Pathaan.' YRF's visual spectacle has floored the critics, masses and fans alike, breaking several records at the Box Office. As per initial trends and trade reports, 'Pathaan' worldwide collections have crossed Rs 300 crore and Rs 200 crore in India. The figures are huge and the film is high on the buzz word. 

'Pathaan' is being celebrated across the nation and is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

