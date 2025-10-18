‘Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT’ Bags ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC Ahead Of Diwali Release

New Delhi: Upcoming romantic drama Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has been officially granted an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), just days ahead of its theatrical release this Diwali, on October 21, 2025.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film delves into a passionate love story that veers into unexpected emotional territory. While the promotional content has kept key plot details tightly under wraps, sources close to the production hint that the film’s first half contains a pivotal emotional twist.

Rane, who plays the titular "Deewana", took to Instagram to share the trailer, writing, “Itihaas ka main pehla Raavan hoon jo khud Sita ko ghar chhodkar aayega. #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT Trailer out now: Link in bio. In Cinemas this Diwali – 21st Oct, 2025.”

The film has already drawn early comparisons to Kabir Singh, with its blend of passion, heartbreak, and raw emotional storytelling. Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat appears to follow a similar trajectory — unafraid to explore the darker edges of love, loss, and redemption, all set against a musically rich backdrop.

The soundtrack is already making waves, with tracks like Deewaniyat, Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga, Mera Hua, and Dil Dil Dil climbing the charts, setting the stage for a release that’s as much about the music as the message.

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat hits theatres on October 21, 2025, promising a bold, emotionally charged experience that blends intensity with melody this festive season.