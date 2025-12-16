Advertisement
EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat On OTT: When And Where To Watch Harshvardhan Rane Starrer - Details Inside

Harshvardhan Rane-starrrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat hit theaters on 21 October, 2025 and is now set to hit THIS OTT platform - read here

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat On OTT: When And Where To Watch Harshvardhan Rane Starrer - Details Inside(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat hit theatres on October 21, 2025, and opened to mixed reviews from critics. Despite the divided response, the romantic drama found favour with audiences and emerged as the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

Released during the Diwali festive window, the film registered strong box-office numbers, earning Rs 78.99 crore in India and Rs 110.28 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It faced stiff competition at the box office from Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s horror-comedy Thamma.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release

As per report by Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will begin streaming on Netflix from December 16, 2025, allowing viewers to watch the film from home.

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane as Vikramaditya Bhonsle and Sonam Bajwa as Adaa Randhawa. The story explores themes of obsessive and toxic love, tracing how Vikramaditya—an influential politician’s son, becomes dangerously fixated on Adaa, a free-spirited film actress. Her repeated rejections trigger a spiral of possessiveness, stalking and sabotage, leading to intense drama as she resists his controlling behaviour.

The supporting cast includes Rajesh Khera, Sachin Khedekar, Shaad Randhawa and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The film’s cinematography is by Nigam Bomzan, while the music is composed by John Stewart Eduri with contributions from Ariyan Mehedi.

Originally slated for an October 2, 2025, release, the film was later postponed before finally arriving in cinemas on October 21 and is now set to hit OTT platform, Netflix.

