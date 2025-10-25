Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Vs Thamma Day 4 Box Office: Ayushmann-Rashmika’s Film Maintains Lead Over Harshvardhan-Sonam’s Romantic Drama

Mumbai: The Diwali week witnessed two major releases, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma, which clashed with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The big question remains: which of the two has fared better at the box office?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Vs Thamma

Both films have received mixed reviews but managed to make their mark at the box office.

Milap Zaveri’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has shown consistent growth throughout the week. Early estimates from Sacnilk suggest that the film has collected Rs 28.25 crore in four days.

According to industry trade sources, Thamma was released on nearly three times more screens than Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, giving it a significant advantage in terms of reach and shows.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma earned an estimated Rs 9.5 crore on its fourth day, bringing its domestic net total to Rs 65.5 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened at Rs 9 crore on Day 1, while Thamma made around Rs 24 crore on its opening day.

About Thamma

Thamma is a romantic comedy-horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, and serves as the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.

The story revolves around a journalist who, after encountering a mysterious woman, transforms into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Storyline and Release

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles and was theatrically released on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

After Saiyaara’s Rs 20.50 crore opening, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has emerged as one of the biggest openings for a romantic drama in 2025.