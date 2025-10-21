Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane Starrer Opens To Mixed Buzz On Diwali Release

New Delhi: Milap Zaveri’s much-anticipated romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat finally hit theatres on Diwali, October 21, clashing directly with Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Despite the box office competition, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to capture audience attention, particularly for the passionate on-screen pairing of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.

The film, which blends themes of love, obsession, and pain, marks a bold move in Bollywood by receiving an 'A' certificate from the censor board—making it the first adults-only romantic film in nearly two decades. Its bold narrative and emotional depth have sparked conversations online, with netizens taking to social media to share their reviews.

Early X Reactions: A Blend of Praise and Critique

A large section of Twitter users praised the film for its intense emotional core and standout performances. One user wrote:

Another user called it a sure-shot success:

Yet, not all reviews were glowing. Some viewers pointed out pacing issues and criticised certain elements of the script. One tweet read:

"First half = Only 2–3 scenes are impactful. Over-the-top sequences, cringe dialogues, and mid acting. Only one song so far — 'Mera Hua', which was decent. The writing is a big mess. Direction — well, the director is mass-oriented."

Others appreciated the emotional tone but noted it wasn't flawless:

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, was released in theatres on October 21, coinciding with the Diwali festival.