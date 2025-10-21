Advertisement
EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane Starrer Opens To Mixed Buzz On Diwali Release

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat delivers a bold, emotional love story that has received mixed reactions from audiences, with praise for performances and music but criticism for its writing and pacing.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2025, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane Starrer Opens To Mixed Buzz On Diwali Release(Image: X)

New Delhi: Milap Zaveri’s much-anticipated romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat finally hit theatres on Diwali, October 21, clashing directly with Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Despite the box office competition, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to capture audience attention, particularly for the passionate on-screen pairing of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.

The film, which blends themes of love, obsession, and pain, marks a bold move in Bollywood by receiving an 'A' certificate from the censor board—making it the first adults-only romantic film in nearly two decades. Its bold narrative and emotional depth have sparked conversations online, with netizens taking to social media to share their reviews.

Also Read | Thamma Movie X Review: Netizens Applaud Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer, Call It A ‘Perfect Diwali Gift'

Early X Reactions: A Blend of Praise and Critique

A large section of Twitter users praised the film for its intense emotional core and standout performances. One user wrote:

"#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat Review (4.5/5)
A film straight from the heart — a blend of love, pain, and obsession that leaves a lasting mark.
#HarshvardhanRane delivers a deeply intense performance, while #SonamBajwa shines with grace and emotion.
The music already had people hooked — every track adds soul to the story... For true romantics who believe in passion that burns beyond logic.*"

Another user called it a sure-shot success:

"#Ekdeewanekideewaniyat is Next Superhi For sure."

Yet, not all reviews were glowing. Some viewers pointed out pacing issues and criticised certain elements of the script. One tweet read:

"First half = Only 2–3 scenes are impactful. Over-the-top sequences, cringe dialogues, and mid acting. Only one song so far — 'Mera Hua', which was decent. The writing is a big mess. Direction — well, the director is mass-oriented."

Others appreciated the emotional tone but noted it wasn't flawless:

"Film is all about intensity & depth. A blend of pain & obsession. Music is the heart of this movie. #HarshvardhanRane & #SonamBajwa shine with hardcore emotion throughout. Stellar comeback for Harsh. A bit slow but a good movie.
Ratings - 3.25/5."

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat 

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, was released in theatres on October 21, coinciding with the Diwali festival.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

