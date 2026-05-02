Ek Din box office collection day 1: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer romantic drama earns Rs 1.15 crore

Ek Din box office collection day 1: After earning praise for his performances in Maharaj and Loveyapa, Junaid Khan steps into his third big-screen release with this much-awaited romantic drama. He is joined by South superstar Sai Pallavi, who makes her Bollywood debut with Ek Din, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. With fresh on-screen chemistry and growing anticipation among fans, the film opened in theatres on May 1, 2026, marking an important milestone for both actors as they come together for the first time.

Ek Din storyline

Ek Din tells the story of Dinesh (played by Junaid Khan), fondly known as “Dino,” a soft-spoken and hopeless romantic who has deep feelings for his colleague and longtime crush, Meera (played by Sai Pallavi).

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In a twist of fate, Dino makes a magical wish to spend a day with Meera as a couple, something he has always longed for but never had the courage to pursue. Shortly after his wish, Meera meets with an accident, which leads to her developing transient global amnesia (TGA), causing her to forget parts of her life.

This unexpected turn of events ends up making Dino’s wish come true, as Meera begins to experience their time together without the weight of past memories. However, there’s a painful catch: while Dino cherishes every moment of their day together, Meera may not remember it beyond that single day, turning their love story into a fleeting yet deeply emotional experience.

Ek Din box office collection day 1

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama recorded worldwide collections of Rs 1.37 crore (India gross: Rs 1.37 crore, overseas: Rs 0.00 crore), along with Rs 1.15 crore in net collections across 1,961 shows.

Ek Din movie review

The Zee News Digital review states, "Junaid Khan delivered a strong performance; that’s how it comes across. The issue didn’t really lie in his acting, but rather in how the character was written. He portrayed “Dino” exactly as intended: an introverted, almost invisible person who blends into the background. In that sense, the performance felt accurate and sincere.

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The real problem was the character itself. There’s a lingering question about why Dino never truly evolves; there’s no real glow-up or clear growth. Even by the end of the film, he remains largely insecure, with the only noticeable change being that he starts trying. That arc feels a bit incomplete."

About Ek Din cast and runtime

The film has a runtime of 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 22 seconds. It features a cast led by Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, along with Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, and Pragati Mishra in supporting roles.