Ek Din song Khwaab Dekhoon out: Arijit Singh’s soulful track captures Junaid Khan–Sai Pallavi’s blooming romance

Ek Din has emerged as one of the most anticipated projects of the year. With its trailer and title track, the film has already managed to keep audiences hooked.

Now, another song from the film, Khwaab Dekhoon, has been released, taking viewers deeper into its world of romance.

Backed by Aamir Khan, the film presents a gentle love story. Continuing the momentum, Khwaab Dekhoon further explores the evolving romance between Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, as their relationship gradually begins to take shape.

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Set against picturesque landscapes, the song beautifully captures a shy and gentle Junaid falling in love with the lively and enchanting Sai.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Tarannum Malik Jain, Khwaab Dekhoon is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Arijit’s soulful voice enhances the emotional depth of the track, making it a memorable addition that builds excitement for the film.

More about Ek Din

Previously titled Mere Raho, Ek Din marks the reunion of Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a long hiatus. The duo has previously delivered iconic films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, they return to the romance genre.

The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in lead roles and is directed by Sunil Pandey. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit.

Ek Din is slated to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Earlier, the makers also shared the film’s title track, featuring the voice of Arijit Singh. The video showed Aamir Khan visiting the singer at his home. The meeting took place on February 3, shortly after Arijit had announced his retirement from playback singing.