Ek Din Teaser Out: Junaid Khan And Sai Pallavi Bring Back Classic Romance, Set For Release On THIS Date

Ek Din Teaser Out: Previously titled 'Mere Raho', the highly awaited romantic drama, Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead, has recently unveiled its teaser, announcing its release date.

The makers took to social media, unveiling the classic love story featuring the fresh pairing.

Ek Din First Poster

Previously, the makers shared the first poster of the film, sharing the poster, the makers captioned the post, "In the chaos of life, love will find you... Ek Din @saipallavi.senthamarai #JunaidKhan"

The film also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, who are collaborating again after classics like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, and more.

Ek Din Teaser

The teaser of Ek Din opens with a touching moment as Junaid says, “Tumhari muskurahat, Meera, mujhe bahut acchi lagti hai…”

Sai Pallavi is all set to make her much-anticipated Bollywood debut with this film, starring opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, who is known for his roles in Loveyapa and Maharaja.

Take a look at the Teaser:

About Ek Din and Release Date

Ek Din marks Aamir Khan’s reunion with director-producer Mansoor Khan after a long hiatus. The legendary duo has earlier given audiences unforgettable films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Their coming together once again has only amplified the excitement to catch more glimpses of the film.

Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is set to release in theatres on 1st May 2026.