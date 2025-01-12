Emergency: Nitin Gadkari Calls Kangana Ranaut’s Film Authentic And Excellent, Encourages Everyone To Watch

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a special screening of ‘Emergency’ in Nagpur, hosted by actor-director Kangana Ranaut and veteran actor Anupam Kher. Directed by Kangana, the film portrays one of India's most tumultuous periods—the 1975 Emergency—when democracy was suspended, and political power faced its greatest reckoning.

With Kangana's compelling portrayal of Indira Gandhi and Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, the film takes viewers on an intense journey, delving into the complex dynamics of power, resistance, and democracy.

After watching the film, Nitin Gadkari shared his thoughts on social media: "Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKher Ji, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India's history."

Kangana responded graciously, thanking Gadkari for his support and valuable time.

‘Emergency’ is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut and features a star-studded cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in his final role. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, the film is set for release on January 17, 2025. With music by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar and dialogues by Ritesh Shah, ‘Emergency’ promises a gripping retelling of a pivotal chapter in Indian history.