EMRAAN HASHMI

Emraan Hashmi Drops Awarapan 2 Release Date On His 46th Birthday

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi announced the release date of Awarapan 2 on his 46th birthday on Monday.  He took to Instagram and wrote, "Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026."

Awarapan 2 releases in theatres on April 3, 2026. It will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

Awarapan released in 2007 and was directed by Mohit Suri. The action thriller starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, also featured Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Excel Entertainment also announced the highly anticipated release of the teaser for their upcoming action-packed thriller, Ground Zero starring Emraan Hashmi hitting the big screens on April 25, 2025.

Presented by Excel Entertainment and directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero comes from the producers of Lakshya and stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. The film releases in theatres on April 25, 2025.

