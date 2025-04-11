Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2884646https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/emraan-hashmi-reveals-intense-prep-for-ground-zero-expresses-gratitude-to-bsf-jawans-2884646.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
EMRAAN HASHMI

Emraan Hashmi Reveals Intense Prep For Ground Zero Expresses Gratitude To BSF Jawans

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero is all set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Emraan Hashmi Reveals Intense Prep For Ground Zero Expresses Gratitude To BSF Jawans (Image: @therealemraan/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi is back in a never-seen-before avatar as a BSF Commandant in his highly anticipated upcoming film Ground Zero. The gripping trailer is garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike. Inspired by one of the BSF's most remarkable operations in the last 50 years, the film follows a high-stakes mission rooted in true events, with Hashmi leading the charge at the heart of the action.

Emraan Hashmi On Playing Military Officer 

Emraan, who steps into the shoes of a military officer for the first time in his career, recently opened up about the transformative experience. ''Playing a military officer is on every actor's bucket list. It was on mine too,'' he shared, reflecting on the intense preparation that shaped his performance.

To bring authenticity to the role, Hashmi underwent hands-on training in Srinagar with real BSF jawans. ''We went there for five days for training. They showed us how to salute, how to follow protocol, how to take cover, how to reload rifles and how to shoot,'' he said.

Emraan also highlighted the importance of embodying discipline on screen. ''One should have a basic disciplinary body language. I’ll give credit to the BSF jawans in Srinagar. These helped not only my performance but also all the other actors. We didn’t just turn up in uniform on set. That brought gravitas and credibility to our roles.''

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Ground Zero is all set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK