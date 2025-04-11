Emraan Hashmi Reveals Intense Prep For Ground Zero Expresses Gratitude To BSF Jawans

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi is back in a never-seen-before avatar as a BSF Commandant in his highly anticipated upcoming film Ground Zero. The gripping trailer is garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike. Inspired by one of the BSF's most remarkable operations in the last 50 years, the film follows a high-stakes mission rooted in true events, with Hashmi leading the charge at the heart of the action.

Emraan Hashmi On Playing Military Officer

Emraan, who steps into the shoes of a military officer for the first time in his career, recently opened up about the transformative experience. ''Playing a military officer is on every actor's bucket list. It was on mine too,'' he shared, reflecting on the intense preparation that shaped his performance.

To bring authenticity to the role, Hashmi underwent hands-on training in Srinagar with real BSF jawans. ''We went there for five days for training. They showed us how to salute, how to follow protocol, how to take cover, how to reload rifles and how to shoot,'' he said.

Emraan also highlighted the importance of embodying discipline on screen. ''One should have a basic disciplinary body language. I’ll give credit to the BSF jawans in Srinagar. These helped not only my performance but also all the other actors. We didn’t just turn up in uniform on set. That brought gravitas and credibility to our roles.''

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Ground Zero is all set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025.