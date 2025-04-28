Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero Tickets Available For Rs 99 Tomorrow

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi’s latest action thriller Ground Zero is picking up momentum at the box office, and to keep the buzz going, the makers have announced a limited-time offer: tickets will be available for just ₹99 on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. This special pricing excludes recliners and premium formats and is applicable only in select cities, cinemas, and showtimes.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero tells the gripping story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led a covert operation to track down the mastermind behind the 2001 terror attacks on the Indian Parliament and Akshardham Temple. Set against the backdrop of one of the BSF’s most significant missions in five decades, the film is a tribute to courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with co-producers including Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, and others. Ground Zero released in theatres nationwide on April 25, 2025.

Audiences are responding positively to the high-stakes drama and powerful performances, and this limited ₹99 ticket offer is expected to further boost footfall in cinemas.