Emraan Hashmi Starrer 'Ground Zero' FIRST Track 'So Lene De' Out - WATCH

New Delhi: After Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero' Trailer left the audience awestruck with its patriotic intensity, Excel Entertainment unveils its first song, 'So Lene De'.

Sung soulfully by Jubin Nautiyal and Afsana Khan 'So Lene De' from 'Ground Zero' is an emotional track that successfully captures the silent battles and unbreakable courage of those who serve the nation.

Previously unveiling the song poster, Emraan captioned the post with, "A soldier’s courage is seen but not his scars."

With moving lyrics by Vayu and an evocative composition by Tanishk Bagchi and Aakash Rajan, the song is a heartfelt salute to duty and sacrifice.

Ground Zero marks Emraan Hashmi's debut as an Indian Army officer which follows the real life story of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi who led one of the most daring anti-terror operations in Border Security Force history. His mission, which culminated in the elimination of the dreaded terrorist Ghazi Baba, was hailed as the BSF’s finest operation in the last 50 years and earned him the prestigious Kirti Chakra in 2005.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. Ground Zero is slated to release in cinemas on April 25, 2025.