New Delhi: Excel Entertainment's upcoming action thriller Ground Zero is rising to a fever pitch. After unveiling a gripping trailer that was widely well-received, the makers have been steadily adding to the intrigue with striking new posters. Amidst this buzz, the film is all set to make history by becoming the first film in 38 years to have a red carpet premiere in Srinagar, Kashmir on 18th April.

Ground Zero will be setting new benchmarks with its red carpet premiere in Srinagar om April 18, 2025. Remarkably, no other film has had its premiere in Srinagar in the last 38 years, and Ground Zero will be the first to take this pioneering step after such a long time. With this, the makers wanted to show the film first to the Jawan's and Army officers standing on line of defence and on ground to protect us from the enemy. This move perfectly aligns with the film’s theme of patriotism.

The film is based in Kashmir and has been entirely shot in the region. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who spearheaded the operation to execute Ghazi Baba. This mission was recognized as the best operation of the BSF in the past 50 years. Ground Zero tells the true story of a significant yet lesser-known operation. Through this film, audiences will witness a largely unspoken chapter of Indian history.

Ghazi Baba was a top-ranking commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed and the deputy commander of the militant group Harkat-ul-Ansar. He is known to have masterminded the Indian Parliament attack on December 13, 2001.

Ground Zero is an Excel Entertainment Production, bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

The film is all set to hit cinemas on April 25, 2025.