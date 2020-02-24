हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Entertainment News: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi' locks new release date – Watch video

Akshay and Katrina fans will get to watch these two together on the big screens after a long hiatus in 'Sooryavanshi'.

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's upcoming actioner 'Sooryavanshi' will now release on a new date. Rohit Shetty directorial which was earlier set to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, will now open three days in advance, i.e on the 24th of the same month.

The makes released a video featuring Akshay, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh announcing the new release date. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the video link on Twitter. He wrote: #Sooryavanshi NEW release date finalized... Will release worldwide on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 evening [6 pm onwards]... Also, #Sooryavanshi will be screened *all night* from Tuesday, 24 March 2020 in theatres in Mumbai. #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch

'Sooryavanshi' is written by Sajid-Farhad. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's Dharma Production respectively.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif fans will get to watch these two together on the big screens after a long hiatus.

Are you excited to watch this one?

 

Sooryavanshisooryavanshi release dateAkshay KumarRanveer SinghAjay DevgnRohit ShettyKatrina Kaif
