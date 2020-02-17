हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irrfan Khan

Entertainment News: Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' to open in theatres earlier than expected – Check new release date

New Delhi: Actor Irrfan Khan's much-talked-about entertainer 'Angrezi Medium' will open in theatres a week earlier than what was announced. Yes! It's good news for Irrfan fans as they will get to watch their favourite star on-screen after a long time.

'Angrezi Medium' will now release on March 13, 2020, instead of March 20. The actor, who is currently undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London, shared the new release date news with fans on social media.

After filmmaker-producer, Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan's mutual decision to shift the release dates of their upcoming movies, Angrezi Medium, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza have got a new date of release.

In Angrezi Medium, Irrfan Khan plays a character named Champak, a loving father, who can go to any heights to fulfil the dreams of his academically bright daughter Radhika Madan aka Tarika.

Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi Kiku Sharda and several other known faces form a solid supporting cast. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has produced it and is expected to fly high much like the original 'Hindi Medium' (2017).

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays an interesting role of a cop and will be seen sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan for the very first time.

 

 

 

