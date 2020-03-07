हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Angrezi Medium

Entertainment news: Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' to release on original release date amid coronavirus scare

`Angrezi Medium` is the sequel to the 2017 hit film `Hindi Medium`, which starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

Images Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Putting all rumours of postponing the release date of Irrfan Khan`s upcoming flick `Angrezi Medium` to an end, the producer of the film, Dinesh Vijan on Saturday confirmed that it will release on the scheduled date - March 13.

Rumours of the release of the film being postponed were recently making rounds on the internet amid the coronavirus scare.

Film critic and trade analyst shared the update on Twitter after speaking to Vijan about the release date of the film."#Update: Had a word with producer #DineshVijan... #AngreziMedium is *not* being pushed ahead... Will arrive on scheduled date: 13 March 2020. #CoronaVirus #COVID19," read Adarsh`s tweet.

`Angrezi Medium` is the sequel to the 2017 hit film `Hindi Medium`, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and will make it to the theatres on March 13.

 

