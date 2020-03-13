हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Entertainment News: Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' locks release date, to clash with John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2'

In 2019, YRF's 'War'starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff released and became a blockbuster hit.

Entertainment News: Ranveer Singh&#039;s &#039;Jayeshbhai Jordaar&#039; locks release date, to clash with John Abraham&#039;s &#039;Satyamev Jayate 2&#039;

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming Yash Raj Films (YRF) venture 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will now be hitting the screens on October 2, 2020. YRF locked the release date which is a Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan will now release on September 18, 2020.

In 2019, YRF's 'War'starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff released and became a blockbuster hit.

“In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra & Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release Jayeshbhai Jordaar on 2nd October and Excel Entertainment will release Toofaan on 18th September 2020,” YRF spokesperson confirms.

Produced by Maneesh Sharma, a home-grown producer at YRF, the film is being directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man. 

Ranveer's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will be clashing with John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2' at the Box Office on October 2, 2020. 

 

Tags:
Ranveer Singhjayeshbhai jordaarJohn AbrahamSatyamev Jayate 2
Next
Story

COVID 19 effect: Indian film fest in Los Angeles postponed

Must Watch

PT9M48S

J&K govt orders: Farooq Abdullah's detention revoked