Entertainment News: Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' locks release date, to clash with John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2'

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming Yash Raj Films (YRF) venture 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will now be hitting the screens on October 2, 2020. YRF locked the release date which is a Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan will now release on September 18, 2020.

In 2019, YRF's 'War'starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff released and became a blockbuster hit.

“In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra & Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release Jayeshbhai Jordaar on 2nd October and Excel Entertainment will release Toofaan on 18th September 2020,” YRF spokesperson confirms.

Produced by Maneesh Sharma, a home-grown producer at YRF, the film is being directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.

Ranveer's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will be clashing with John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2' at the Box Office on October 2, 2020.