Entertainment News: Sooryavanshi trailer review - Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer promises to be an entertaining actioner - Watch

Movie: Sooryavanshi

Director: Rohit Shetty

Release Date: March 24, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 3.5/5

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back and how! His much-awaited and highly ambitious 'Sooryavanshi' trailer is out and is high on adrenaline pumping action fuelled with situational humour. By far, one of the longest trailers (4 minutes 15 seconds) 'Sooryavanshi' has laced with mind-blowing action sequences which keep you hooked.

The plot yet again moves around the expected attack of the terrorist group Lashkar in India (Mumbai). Akshay Kumar has first time collaborated with Rohit Shetty and this one shows him as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi - a hard taskmaster and a cop known for his great efficiency in nabbing down the culprits.

'Sooryavanshi' has some of the finest actors in supporting roles such as Gulshan Grover, Kumud Mishra, Jackie Shroff amongst various others. Katrina Kaif plays Akki's on-screen wife and looks great with him on-screen.

Watch Sooryavanshi trailer:

Ranveer Singh from 'Simmba' and Ajay Devgn from 'Singham' join Akshay in 'Sooryavanshi' lighting the screen with their sheer presence. They help Veer in unleashing and busting the terror plot.

Camera work is smooth and yet again because it's a Rohit Shetty film, you cannot miss watching a few cool mean machines flying high and getting smashed on roads like cardboard boxes.

Fasten your seat belts and gear up for 'Sooryavanshi' to arrive at a theatre near you!