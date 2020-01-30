Entertainment news: Yes, Sara Ali Khan co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re, she 'cannot believe her luck'

New Delhi: Finally, after days of speculation, actress Sara Ali Khan on Thursday confirmed that she will indeed co-star with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in 'Atrangi Re', to be directed by Anand L Rai. Sharing a set of two lovely pictures with both the actors, Sara wrote, "I can't believe my luck. My next film: ATRANGI RE. Blessed to be working with Aanand L Rai, in an A Rahman musical. And so thankful to have Akshay Kumar join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble Dhanush and myself. Cannot wait to start."

'Atrangi Re' reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit 'Raanjhanaa'. The film will feature Akshay in a "special role", the makers have said.

"I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me I said yes to it within ten minutes. "It is a very challenging character to play but at the same time it is such a special role that my heart just couldn't say no to it and I will remember it for the rest of my life," Akshay said in a statement, reports news agency PTI.

"My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title - 'Atrangi'! And I know that Aanand in his special and simple way of storytelling will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn't let this one go," he added.

Aanand described 'Atrangi Re' as a musical from noted composer A R Rahman and a project that is close to his heart.

Presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay's Cape Of Good Films, 'Atrangi Re' will go on floors on March 1.

'Atrangi Re' releases on February 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is currently prepping for the release of 'Love Aaj Kal', her upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan.

(With PTI inputs)