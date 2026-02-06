Epstein Files: Emails reveal Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn’s links to Jeffrey Epstein

Los Angeles: As the impact of the Epstein files blows up, the skeletons from the closet of actor-director Woody Allen have also tumbled out.

Woody Allen was a famous Luddite during his decades-long reign in Hollywood, sneering at modern technology at every opportunity (even refusing digital prints for his movies), reports ‘Variety’.

But that attitude did not extend to those in his household, as a slew of private emails from his daughter turned wife Soon-Yi Previn to Jeffrey Epstein proved this week. Numerous unearthed communications from Previn give insight into the couple’s personal history, and suggest close ties to Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and human trafficker.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Writing on both her own behalf and her husband’s from a personal email account, Previn talked to Epstein about current events and asked him for favors, documents from the U.S. Department of Justice suggest.

Also Read | Epstein Files: Kangana Ranaut says revelations left her `Shaken and disturbed`

As per ‘Variety’, one 2017 exchange shows Previn profusely thanking Epstein for helping daughter Bechet Allen gain admission to New York’s Bard College, thanks to a personal connection the billionaire had with school president Leon Botstein.

“I think it’s best that Bechet struggles and doesn’t know ahead of time that she got in so that when she gets into Bard she will have sweated it out a bit and will really want to go. Thank you for coming through for us”, Previn wrote to Epstein. “I can’t tell you how much this means to me. Woody said when Bechet sets fire to the school they’ll have you to thank”.

Representatives for Bard College did not immediately return the request for comment, though a spokesperson for Botstein told the New York Times that Epstein was “a serial liar who apparently took credit for the sun rising each day”. The representative added that Bechet Allen, who graduated in 2021, was admitted “on the merits of her own qualifications”, as a reported 40% of hopeful students are to Bard each year.

There’s also a 2016 exchange between Previn and Epstein, discussing disgraced politician Anthony Weiner following his conviction for transferring obscene material to a minor.