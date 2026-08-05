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'Everybody was in tears': Sunny Deol shares family's emotional reaction to Batwara 1947

Sunny Deol has revealed that Batwara 1947 left his family deeply emotional, with his mother, Prakash Kaur, breaking down after watching the film. The actor said the story's themes of family, pain and humanity resonated strongly with everyone.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
'Everybody was in tears': Sunny Deol shares family's emotional reaction to Batwara 1947
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Zee Media Bureau

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'Everybody was in tears': Sunny Deol shares family's emotional reaction to Batwara 1947
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