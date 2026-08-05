New Delhi: The anticipation for Batwara 1947 is at an all-time high. The film’s teasers and posters had already generated strong buzz, and the recently released trailer has further intensified excitement among audiences. Recently, Sunny Deol revealed that his family had an emotional reaction after watching his upcoming film Batwara 1947. His mother, Prakash Kaur, broke down in tears after the screening. Speaking about their response during an interview, the actor shared that the film’s themes of family, pain and humanity struck a chord with everyone at home.
“They have seen the film. They all loved it, because it is a very emotional film.” When asked about his mother’s reaction, he added, “She was in tears. Everybody was in tears, because the film is about family and humanity. It is about the pain and agony a person goes through, and still wants to survive and fight for one another. The end shows the victory of humanity. That is the beauty of the film,” Sunny Deol said in an interview with Variety India.
Highlighting how the story captures familial dynamics during moments of crisis, his co-star Preity Zinta echoed the sentiment, saying the film explores how different members of a family respond to the same crisis in their own way. She said, “It is about how different people in the family react to the same situation. The younger blood thinks differently, as they think they can change the world. The mother just wants to bring the family together, and the father is the protector, but he also stands up for what he believes in. Sometimes what you believe in can be completely contrasting to what is good for you. It is also about having a backbone and being able to see yourself face to face in the mirror. There are so many parts to it."
Batwara 1947 stars an ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.
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