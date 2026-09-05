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Exclusive: Jitin Gulati reveals what it was like shooting with Akshaye Khanna

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Actor Jitin Gulati praised co-star Akshaye Khanna’s dedication and warm demeanour while playing the demon Shukracharya in the upcoming mythological film Mahakali.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Exclusive: Jitin Gulati reveals what it was like shooting with Akshaye Khanna
Image Credit: file photo/IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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