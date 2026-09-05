Exclusive: Jitin Gulati reveals what it was like shooting with Akshaye Khanna

The first-look poster of Mahakali, the upcoming addition to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), recently captivated audiences with its dark mythological premise. Among the highlights was actor Akshaye Khanna’s striking transformation into the demon preceptor Shukracharya. His stark, formidable appearance has already struck a chord with viewers and co-stars alike, drawing strong praise from actor Jitin Gulati, who shares the screen with him in the action-fantasy spectacle.
Reflecting on his experience working alongside Khanna, Gulati revealed that the senior actor was far from the quiet persona often described in industry circles. "From what I had heard, Akshaye sir is usually seen as someone very reserved. But I was very surprised when I met him on set. He was very forthcoming and kind," Gulati shared in an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital.
Gulati recalled shooting for Mahakali around the time the teaser for Khanna's project Dhurandhar had just been released, noting that the veteran actor was thrilled with the positive audience response. When asked about stepping into the Telugu film industry for the first time, Khanna offered a deeply personal perspective on taking up the mythological role. "When we were shooting, the Dhurandhar teaser had only come out and we spoke about his experience on it. I also asked him about Mahakali being his first Telugu film, and how he was finding this new language," Gulati shared. "He told me, 'When Maa calls, you have to go and do it.'"
Commending Khanna's disciplined approach toward the character of Shukracharya, Gulati emphasised the intense commitment the veteran star brought to the project. "I know this role means a lot to him. The focus and effort he brings to the table is well known, but the devotion he brought to this part is incredible," Gulati added.
Conceptualised and written by Prasanth Varma, Mahakali is helmed by director Puja Aparna Kolluru. Alongside Akshaye Khanna and Jitin Gulati, the mythological action-fantasy film features an ensemble cast including Bhoomi Shetty, Sriya Reddy, and Rohit Saraf. Mahakali is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 8, 2027.
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