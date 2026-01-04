FACT CHECK | Akshaye Khanna Part Of Border 2? Netizens Claim Cameo Of Dhurandhar Star In Ghar Kab Aaoge Song

New Delhi: The highly anticipated debut track of Border 2, titled Ghar Kab Aaoge, was unveiled at Longewala and Tanot in Jaisalmer on January 2. Featuring stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the song brings together five celebrated vocalists: Sonu Nigam, Roopkumar Rathod, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Vishal Mishra.

Akshaye Khanna Cameo In Ghar Kab Aaoge Song?

The official music video was unveiled in the presence of BSF personnel, their families, and a large gathering of fans, and a brief segment featuring an actor resembling Akshaye Khanna sparked cameo speculation. However, the actor seen in the video is not Akshaye Khanna, and he does not feature in Border 2.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The track is a recreation of Anu Malik’s original composition, now reimagined by Mithoon, and features vocals by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Also Read | Border 2 Release Date: When Is Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Starrer Releasing? Plot, Cast And Songs

Border 2 Poster

The film’s first poster and release date were officially unveiled on India’s 79th Independence Day, accompanied by the tagline: “Hindustan ke liye ladenge… phir ek baar!” (We will fight for India… once again!).

Also Read | Sunny Deol Recalls How Dharmendra’s ‘Haqeeqat’ Inspired Him To Make ‘Border 2'

Border 2 explores untold stories from the 1971 Indo-Pak War, focusing on courage, sacrifice, and patriotism through the eyes of young soldiers. The ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh.

The film is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026, aligning with the Republic Day weekend.

On the other hand, Akshaye Khanna has continued his strong professional run with acclaimed performances in Dhurandhar and Chhaava.w