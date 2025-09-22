New Delhi: Madhur Bhandarkar has finally wrapped up filming his next, 'The Wives'. Casting news had been trending, with earlier reports suggesting Fatima Sana Shaikh as one of the leads. However, the filmmaker has now set the record straight, clearing the air about the actress being part of his upcoming film.

'The Wives' Movie Updates

The Heroine Filmmaker confirmed that shooting for his upcoming film has concluded and expressed excitement about the audience's response. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Madhur Bhandarkar shared his upcoming film The Wives updates and said, 'The shoot of the film has been wrapped up and I can't wait to see the audience reaction. The film has come out well and will start post-production soon.'

Fact Check: Fatima Sana Shaikh In 'The Wives'

'The Wives' filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar clears the air surrounding Fatima Sana Shaikh’s casting in the film. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bhandarkar said, 'The reports around her casting were all untrue. She never signed the film or never roped in to play one of the wives in the film.'

About The Wives

Renowned for films exploring the glamorous world of showbiz including Page 3 (2005), Heroine (2012), and Calendar Girls (2015) — filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is now gearing up for his 16th film, The Wives. The film stars Regina Cassandra, Sonali Kulkarni, and Mouni Roy. Set in the captivating world of glamour, the story promises a gritty and realistic portrayal of the personal lives and silent struggles of women married to Bollywood's biggest names. The release date of the Wives is yet to be announced.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Fatima was last seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' opposite Ali Fazal and 'Aap Jaisa Koi' alongside R Madhavan. She will next be seen in Vibhu Puri's 'Gustaakh Ishq' along with Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi.