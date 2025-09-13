FACT CHECK: Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan And Vaani Kapoor-Starrer Aabeer Gulaal Set For Indian Release? PIB Responds To Viral Claims

New Delhi: Amid rising curiosity around the Indo-Pak film Aabeer Gulaal, the Indian government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has stepped in to clarify viral reports suggesting the film is scheduled for release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. According to the PIB, no such clearance has been granted for the film, and the reports making the rounds across media and social platforms are false.

Starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, Aabeer Gulaal is a romantic drama that made its global debut on September 12, except in India. The film was originally set to release in Indian theatres on May 9, 2025, but was banned following the Pahalgam terror attack, which had led to strained political relations and heightened national sensitivity.

As the film continued to remain unavailable to Indian audiences, fresh reports emerged claiming the film would finally be screened in India on September 26. However, these claims have now been officially refuted.

Fact Check

In a Fact Check posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Press Information Bureau wrote, "It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film “Aabeer Gulaal” starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025.

About the Film: Aabeer Gulaal

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Aabeer Gulaal is described as a poetic, emotionally rich romantic drama. According to IMDb, the story revolves around “two wounded souls, brought together by chance, who find solace in each other’s company and gradually develop a profound connection that blossoms into love.”

Also Read | Pakistani Actors Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan And Mawra Hocane's Images Removed From Hindi Film Song Posters Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The film stars, Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, Farida Jalal, Ridhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Soni Razdan

Political and Cultural Backdrop

This isn’t the first time a cross-border film has faced release challenges in India. Following the Uri attack in 2016, a similar wave of restrictions was imposed on Pakistani artists, leading to the unofficial ban of several films and performances.

Current Status

As of now, Aabeer Gulaal continues to be unavailable in Indian cinemas, and any claims suggesting otherwise have been deemed misleading. The Press Information Bureau's statement serves to end confusion and reinforces the absence of any clearance for its theatrical release in the country.